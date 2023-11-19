4 arrested as drug den dismantled in Sulu

AUTHORITIES have arrested four people as they dismantled a drug den and seized some P170,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects as the following: Al Naber Jadjuli; Utal Abdulla; Apalal Padjiri; and, Rashier Bakil.

The PDEA-Barmm said the four suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, in Latih village, Patikul, Sulu.

Al Amin Jul-Ambri, cohort of the four arrested suspects, managed to elude arrest, according to PDEA-Barmm.

Seized from the arrested suspects were some 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000, two rifles with magazines and ammunition, buy-bust money, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia, and identification cards.

The PDEA-Barmm said the arrested suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against their at large cohort.

The suspects were arrested by agents of PDEA-Barmm with the support of military and police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)