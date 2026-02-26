Zamboanga

4 arrested, drug den dismantled in Cotabato City
ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest four drug personalities as they dismantle a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Bagua 3 village, Cotabato City, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
LAWMEN arrested four drug personalities as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Gail, 50, drug den maintainer; Nhe, 32; Liit; 18; and, Tha, 40.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation the led to the dismantling of a drug den on Wednesday, February 25, in Bagua 3 village, Cotabato City.

During the operation, another suspect identified as alias Mala, fired his firearm and was able to elude arrest although the operating team returned fire.

The PDEA-Barmm said confiscated during the anti-drug operation were some 12 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P81,600, one mobile phone, various drug paraphernalia, an identification card, and buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Barmm launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the police and Cotabato City Public Safety Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

