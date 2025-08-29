4 arrested, drug den dismantled in Maguindanao del Sur

FOUR persons, one of them injured, were arrested in an anti-drug operation as authorities seized illegal drugs and a rifle when they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur, an official said Friday, August 29, 2025.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), identified the arrested suspects as alias Neng, 32; alias Tanggul, 20; alias Jordan, 34; and, alias Allan, the drug den maintainer.

Allan was wounded as he was shot by one of the operatives when he attempted to draw his firearm upon sensing the presence of the lawmen.

Castro said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, August 27, in Old Nunangan village, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Castro said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 33 grams of suspected shabu worth P224,400; a wallet containing two identification cards; buy-bust money; one mobile phone; various drug paraphernalia; one M14 rifle with four (4) magazines; one (1) bandolier pouch; and 14 live ammunition.

The arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro noted that the success of the buy-bust was made possible with the active support of the Datu Anggal Midtimbang Mayor Nathaniel Midtimbang, members of the Peace-Inclined Groups, and the community of Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)