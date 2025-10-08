4 arrested, drug den dismantled in Zamboanga Peninsula

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals, including a Municipal Government employee, in two separate anti-drug operations that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Angelo, 33, drug den maintainer; Kevin, 23; JP, 30; and Merjun, 44.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that Angelo, Kevin, and JP were arrested in a search warrant operation around 4:45 a.m. Monday, October 6. A drug den was dismantled in Dao village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Confiscated from the drug den were 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000, and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of Sections 6 (Maintenance of a Den), 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Den), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Merjun was arrested in a buy-bust around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, October 5, in Sta. Barbara village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay, the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

Merjun worked as a garbage truck driver of the Municipal Government of Imelda.

Seized from him were five grams of shabu worth P34,000, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and identification cards.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)