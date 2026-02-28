4 arrested in Sulu for violation of gun-free ordinance

LAWMEN arrested four persons and seized high-powered firearms for violation of the Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community ordinance in Talipao, Sulu, military officials said Saturday, February 28.

Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), identified the suspects through their aliases as Jarah, Sumaidi, Hamsarani, and Sahiron.

Gumiran said joint military and police operatives arrested the suspects in a security operation Friday, February 27, in Bagsak village, Talipao, Sulu.

Lawmen seized two M-14 rifles, an M16 rifle, and an M203 grenade launcher with assorted ammunition and communication devices.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade said the suspects allegedly participated in a shooting incident in September 2025 in Barangay Bilaan, Talipao.

“This successful operation reflects out troops’ vigilance and commitment to protecting our communities from armed threats,” Gumiran said in a statement Saturday, February 28.

“We will continue to intensify security operations, in close coordination with the Philippine National Police and local stakeholders, to address the presence of loose firearms and prevent lawless activities,” he said.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, said the arrest highlights the value of Talipao’s enforcement of its Gun-Free and Peace-Center Community ordinance that took effect February 17.

Cabasan said active community participation, particularly in monitoring suspicious behavior and prompt reporting, played a crucial role in the arrest.

Earlier, Talipao Mayor Reham Tulawie said the ordinance signals a transformative step and a new beginning for the town.

Tulawie said the ordinance is not only about prohibiting firearms, but about building trust, strengthening cooperation, and securing a brighter future for the people.

The arresting team turned the suspects over to the Talipao Municipal Council police authorities for appropriate action. (SunStar Zamboanga)