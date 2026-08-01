4 arrested, over P89,000 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Norte, Basilan

FOUR individuals were arrested while some P89,760 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate law enforcement operations in Lanao del Norte and Basilan provinces, authorities said Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The arrested suspects were identified through their aliases as Eline, 48; Fernando, 42; Archie, 43; and, Kaiser, 21.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Eline was arrested during a law enforcement operation following the service of a search warrant around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, August 1, in Poblacion village, Bacolod, Lanao del Norte.

The search warrant dated July 29, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was issued by a court in Iligan City.

Sua said seized from the possession of Eline were some 3.2 grams of suspected shabu worth P21,760.

Eline will be charged for violation of Sections 11 and 12, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects—Fernando, Archie, and Kaiser—were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:45 a.m. in La Piedad village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the items seized from the three suspects were some 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, illegal drug paraphernalia, and P1,000 marked money.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA launched the buy-bust with support from military troops and police. (SunStar Zamboanga)