4 arrested, P12.58 shabu seized in Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM

AUTHORITIES arrested four suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized some P12.58 million worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Monday, November 11, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the two arrested HVIs as Nasser Usman, 63, and Fraiser Sahibaini, 44, residents of Sta. Barbara and Zone 4 villages, respectively, in Zamboanga City.

Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 7:33 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Martha Drive, Barangay Sta. Barbara, Zamboanga City.

Tosoc said seized from the suspects were some 850 grams of suspected shabu packed in 17 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P5,780,000, one genuine P1,000 marked money placed on top of a bundle of 949 pieces of counterfeit P1,000 used as boodle money, a plastic bag and a paper bag.

The buy-bust was launched by the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula with the support of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9, Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao, and intelligence personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not identify the arrested suspects except to say they include a 42-year-old vendor, and her husband, a driver.

Macapaz said the couple was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Saturday, November 9, in Dalican Poblacion village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The transaction, initially planned in Barangay Salimbao, Sultan Kudarat, was relocated to Dalican Poblacion, Datu Odin Sinsuat as the suspects changed the transaction place after negotiations.

“Upon arriving at the designated location, an undercover officer acting as poseur buyer signaled the completion of the drug deal, leading to the swift arrest of the two suspects,” Macapaz said in a statement.

He said seized from the couple were one kilo of suspected shabu packed in a plastic wrapper worth P6.8 million, seven bundles of P1,000 and two bundles of P500 boodle money topped with genuine bill used as marked money, identification card, a receipt, a cellular phone, a sando bag and a backpack.

He commended the operating units for their successful anti-drug operation, praising it as a clear demonstration of law enforcement’s continued commitment to combat illegal drug trade in BARMM.

The arrested suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)