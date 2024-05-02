4 arrested, P13.6-M shabu seized in 2 anti-drug stings

AUTHORITIES have arrested four suspects, including three high-value targets (HVTs) and seized P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in autonomous region, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the three arrested HVTs as Kison Saggaan Sakili, 33; Samsoden Kali Gandal, 49; and, Faisal Saripada Darapa. The fourth suspect was identified as Alpatan Tomawis Abdulaziz, 33.

Castro said the three HVT suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Tamontaka village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, May 1.

Castro said recovered from them were a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, two mobile phones, various identification cards, Automated Teller Machine cards, money transfer receipts, and one Mini Hammer type jeep used in their illegal drug transactions.

The suspects were detained at the detention facility of PDEA-BARMM awaiting inquest proceeding for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said the three HVTs were arrested by operatives of PDEA-BARMM with the support of the police and military forces.

Castro said Abdulaziz was arrested in another buy-bust operation around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Biaba-Damag village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said seized from Abdulaziz were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, one mobile phone, one wallet and an identification card.

He said the suspect was detained at the PDEA-BARMM detention facility in preparation for the filing of case against him.

He said the suspect was arrested by PDEA-BARMM operatives with the support of the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)