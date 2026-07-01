4 arrested, P13.9-M shabu, pistol seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized P13.9 million worth of illegal drugs and a pistol in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) said three of the four suspects were arrested in Tungawan and the fourth one, in Alicia.

The ZSPPO identified the three suspects -- two males and a female -- as alias Romer, 31, alias Joseph, 41, and alias Farhana, 46, all residents of Zamboanga City.

The police said they were arrested in a buy-bust around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, in Lower Tungawan village, Tungawan.

Seized from them were two kilos of shabu packed in 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P13.6 million, 17 bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, mobile phone, backpack, paper bag and plastic bag.

Meanwhile, the police arrested an adult male during implementation of search warrants around 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, in La Paz village, Alicia.

The search warrant is for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Seized from the suspect were around 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, a sling bag and a coin purse.

All of the four arrested suspects were detained pending filing of appropriate charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)