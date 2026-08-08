4 arrested, P3.9-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao, Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES seized P3.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested four individuals in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City and Lanao del Sur province.

Of the total, P3,058,600 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel early Friday, August 7, 2026, at the port of Zamboanga.

The remaining P855,680 worth of contraband were seized by policemen Thursday evening, August 6, in the province of Lanao del Sur.

The PCG operatives have arrested four crew members of a commercial ferry when they seized the smuggled cigarettes aboard the vessel that just docked at the port of Zamboanga.

The PCG said the anti-smuggling operation stemmed from intelligence information that alleged undocumented imported cigarettes were bound for Zamboanga City coming from Jolo, Sulu.

“Upon the vessel's arrival, Coast Guard K9 personnel conducted an inspection that led to the discovery of assorted cigarettes concealed in different areas of the vessel, yielding an estimated market value of P3,058,600,” the PCG said in a statement.

“During the investigation, four crew members admitted receiving and handling the goods aboard the vessel. They did not identify the owner of the contraband,” the PCG added.

The four crew members will be charged for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the National Internal Revenue Code, and the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

The PCG said the vessel management was also issued an enforcement inspection apprehension report for fraudulent entry in its maritime declaration of security and departure documents and was fined P40,000 for the violation.

The confiscated cigarettes are currently under the custody of the PCG Investigation and Detection Unit of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao for safekeeping and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said that 20 master cases worth P855,680 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized during an anti-smuggling operation around 11 p.m. Thursday, August 6, in Macao village, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

“Upon reaching the area, the operatives encountered the unidentified individuals, who reportedly fled and evaded arrest after sensing the approaching police personnel, taking advantage of the darkness of the night,” Abecia said in his report.

Abecia said the smuggled cigarettes were found abandoned inside a makeshift structure near the shoreline in Sitio Binitinan, Macao village.

The recovered items were brought to the Balabagan Municipal Police Station for inventory and documentation prior to their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, follow-up investigation is underway to establish the identities of the individuals involved and determine their possible links to the smuggling activity. (SunStar Zamboanga)