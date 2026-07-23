4 arrested, P520,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have arrested four persons and seized some P520,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said of the total confiscated smuggled cigarettes, P320,000 were seized Wednesday, July 22, and P200,000 on Tuesday, July 21.

Sua identified the arrested individuals through their aliases Bas, 43, of Indanan town, Sulu; Riner, 31, of Jolo, the capital town of Sulu;

The other two arrested individuals were identified as Rus, 32, andMar, 27, both residents of Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Sua said Bas and Riner were arrested around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

The police operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a van driven by Bas accompanied by Riner for inspection.

“During the verification process, the occupants displayed evasive behavior and gave inconsistent statements, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough inspection,” Sua said in his report.

He said Bas subsequently admitted the vehicle was transporting cigarettes and failed to present any documents proving the lawful transport or ownership of the goods.

Seized were eight master cases of assorted cigarettes with a market value of P320,000.

Bas and Riner were brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition before being referred to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action.

The confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle were placed under the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company pending their turnover to the BOC.

Sua said Rus, a businessman, and Mar were arrested around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, also in a checkpoint operation in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

During the checkpoint operation, the law enforcement personnel discovered 250 reams with an estimated market value concealed inside the Mini Van they flagged down for inspection.

The confiscated cigarettes and vehicle were turned over to the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company for documentation and safekeeping pending turnover to the BOC.

Sua said Rus and Mar were brought to the Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, processing, and profiling before being referred to the BOC for appropriate action in accordance with existing customs laws and regulations. (SunStar Zamboanga)