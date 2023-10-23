4 bandits surrender on North Cotabato

FOUR members of a bandit group supporting a kidnap-for-ransom-group (KFRG) have surrendered to authorities in North Cotabato, the military reported Monday, October 23, 2023.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the four surrendered in M’Lang, North Cotabato, last week facilitated by the 90th Infantry Battalion (IB) and 602nd Infantry Brigade (InfBde).

Brigadier General Donald Gumiran, 602InfBde commander, and Lieutenant Colonel Rowel Gavilanes, 90IB commander, presented them to Mayor Russel Abonado, of M’Lang in a ceremony at the town’s gymnasium in Poblacion villages.

The bandit-surrenderers were only identified through their aliases as Robs, Papya, Mista, and Ronie, all residents of Gaunan village, M’Lang.

The Westmincom said they were associates and supporters of the known Pentagon Kidnap for Ransom Group (PKFRG) that operated around M’lang municipality.

The four handed over two Garand rifles, one caliber .50 Sniper rifle, two rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) launchers with one ammunition, and three caliber .40-millimeter grenade launcher ammunition.

The Westmincom said that the surrender of the four and loose firearms is a result of the continuing effort of the Joint Task Force Central to decrease bandits within its area of operation and to eradicate loose firearms in order to maintain the peace and stability in the area to uphold a safe and secure Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.

“This success is attributable to the collaborative efforts of the infantry and intelligence units of the Joint Task Force Central and the local government unit of M’lang. Rest assured that we will extend assistance to the surrendered personalities as they reunite with their respective families,” said Major General Steve Crespillo, commander of Westmincom said. (SunStar Zamboanga)