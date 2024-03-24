4 cops placed under criminal, admin probe

POLICE Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, has ordered criminal and administrative investigation against four of its personnel identified in an extortion incident in this city.

The incident happed around 12 p.m. Thursday, March 21, along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Manicahan village, Zamboanga City.

The victim is a businessman and a native of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, who recognized the four policemen allegedly involved in the extortion through the photographs presented to him when he reported the incident at Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3) on Friday, March 22.

Three out of the four policemen are currently assigned to the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), while the fourth one is assigned to ZCPS3.

Masauding instructed the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division and Zamboanga City Police Office to initiate a comprehensive investigation to determine the veracity of the victim’s claims and to take appropriate legal action.

Masauding has ordered the four policemen allegedly involved in the incident to submit written explanations as part of standard administrative procedures.

“The integrity and professionalism of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula are of utmost importance, and any misconduct or abuse of authority will not be tolerated,” Masauding said in a statement Sunday, March 24.

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in this matter,” he added.

He said they remain dedicated to transparently addressing this issue and maintaining the trust and confidence of the community they serve. (SunStar Zamboanga)