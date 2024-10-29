4 drug suspects arrested, P285K 'shabu' seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested four suspects and seized some P285,600 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Three of the four suspects were arrested when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), backed by policemen, launched a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den on Saturday, October 26, in Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-BARMM director, identified the arrested suspects as Rodrigo Paragoso Pardillo Sr., 49, the drug den maintainer; Rodrigo Dinggal Pardillo Jr.; and Jay-Jay Buot Apiag.

Castro said confiscated from the dismantled drug den were 22 grams of suspected shabu worth P149,600, buy-bust money, and various illegal drug paraphernalia.

Castro said the three arrested suspects were detained at the PDEA detention facility in preparation for the filing of charges against them.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the fourth arrested suspect as alias Mahid, 28.

Daculan said Mahid was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in Cadayunan 2 village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said recovered from the possession of Mahid were some 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136,000, a motorcycle, and buy-bust money.

He said the arrested suspect and the recovered pieces of evidence were brought to Marawi City Police Station for documentation and preparation for the filing of charges against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)