4 drug suspects killed in clash, P476,000 shabu seized

FOUR drug personalities were killed in a shootout while some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in a law enforcement operation in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the clash happened in Luuk Pandan village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Friday, April 12.

The PRO-BAR said the clash happened after the drug personalities opened fire upon seeing the operating team, who launched a law enforcement operation in response to a report about an ongoing illegal drug transaction and the presence of gunmen.

The police did not identify the four slain drug personalities, whose two cohorts identified as a certain Asir and a certain Doh, who were armed with Armalite riles, managed to escape from the clash site.

The police said the operating team recovered some 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000, a caliber .45 pistol with live ammunition, a .9-millimeter pistol with ammunition, empty shells of different caliber of firearms, and four motorcycles.

All the recovered pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Forensic Unit for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR director, lauded the operating team for their dedication and prompt actions that ensured the successful execution of the law enforcement operation.

“PRO-BAR is committed to continuing its battle on illegal drugs, and we won't give up easily,” Tanggawohn said.

“Let this operation serve as a warning to anyone involved in drug-related activities in the area; the full force of the law will be brought against you,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)