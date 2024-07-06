4 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

AUTHORITIES have arrested four fishermen in the seawaters of Tawi-Tawi province for violation of the Philippine Fisheries Code, the police said Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station said the four fishermen were arrested around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the seawaters of Belatan Halo village, Panglima Sugala municipality.

The police identified the four arrested fishermen only through their aliases as follows: Ali, Duke, Pag-asa, and Maana.

The police said the maritime policemen in collaboration with the intelligence operatives of the Tawi-Tawi police provincial office were conducting maritime patrol when they chanced upon the four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing, which is in violation of the Philippine Fisheries Code.

“The arrest came as a result of intensified patrol efforts aimed at curbing illegal activities at sea,” the Tawi-Tawi-based Maritime police said in a statement.

The police said the intensified patrol effort is in line with the “All Hands! Full Ahead” operation, a proactive and vigorous approach to maritime safety and law enforcement.

The operation aims to address a variety of maritime security concerns, including illegal fishing, smuggling, piracy, and other criminal activities at sea.

The four arrested fishermen, along with their fishing paraphernalia, were taken to the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station for documentation, profiling, and the filing of appropriate charges.

The police said they will be charged for violation of the Philippine Fisheries Code. (SunStar Zamboanga)