4 HVIs arrested, drug den dismantled in Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES have arrested four high-value individuals (HVIs) as they successfully dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Arrested during the operation were alias Josiree, the alleged drug den maintainer; alias Rowelyn, drug den employee; and, visitors namely alias Llewel and alias Valeriano.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in Purok Forever, Olingan village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Babang said the implementation of the search warrant led to the dismantling of the drug den.

He said seized from the suspects were some 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P68,000, along with various drug paraphernalia, including improvised tooters, aluminum foil strips, disposable lighters, a scooper with suspected shabu residue, and other items associated with the use and maintenance of a drug den.

He said the suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The alleged drug den maintainer will be charged under Sections 6, 11, and 12, while the employee and visitors will face charges under Sections 7, 13, and 14 of the same Act.

The anti-drug operation was led by operatives of the PDEA Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Office in coordination with the Dipolog City Police Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 9 (RDEU 9), and the 901st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9. (SunStar Zamboanga)