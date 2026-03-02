4 HVIs arrested, P2.6-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested four high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P2.6 million worth of illegal drugs in anti anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, March 2, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested HVIs through their aliases as Fahad, Usman, Jamal, and Nani, all of legal ages.

De Guzman said the four suspects were arrested in an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation Saturday, February 28, in Poblacion village, Saquiaran, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said seized from the suspects were some 388 grams of shabu packed in three knot-tied transparent plastic sachets worth P2.6 million, a light commercial van used to transport the illegal drugs, buy-bust money, an identification card, a mobile phone, and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said the seized pieces of evidence and the suspects are now under the custody of the Saguiaran Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

He said the suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting the government’s campaign against criminality and illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)