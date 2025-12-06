4 HVT suspects arrested, over P2-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested four high-value target (HVT) suspects and seized over P2 million worth of illegal drugs in two anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, a top police official said Saturday, December 6.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula director, said two of the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:20 p.m. Friday, December 5, in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Quilates said the arrested suspects include a 38-year-old resident of Baliwasan, Zamboanga City, and a 33-year-old resident of Taglibi village, Patikul, Sulu.

Quilates said confiscated from the two suspects was approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P340,000.

They were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 5 for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

The other two suspects were arrested in another buy-bust operation launched around 9:33 p.m. Friday, December 5, in Purok 1, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Quilates said the suspects were a 25-year-old resident of Luuk, Sulu, and a 30-year-old resident of Sitio Asinan, Kasanyangan village, Zamboanga City.

He said seized from them were some 250 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P1.7 million.

The suspects were turned over to the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 detention facility for inquest proceedings and the filing of criminal charges.

Quilates commended all operating units—police and military operatives—for the effective, coordinated, and well-executed operations that resulted in the arrest of the four HVT suspects and the confiscation of P2,040,000 worth of suspected shabu.

He called upon the public to remain vigilant and supportive of law enforcement initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer and drug-free Zamboanga. (SunStar Zamboanga)