4 HVTs arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized; 2 minors rescued

AUTHORITIES have arrested four high-value targets (HVTs), including a drug group member, and rescued two minors as they seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said the arrested four HVTs were identified as

Sampulna Amboto Mague, 52, a drug group member; Tammy Sulaiman Mague, 23; Armran Abdullah Engga, 19; and, Noraida Anpog Solaiman.

The two rescued minors were not identified. They were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper disposition.

Castro said the four HVTs were arrested in a buy-bust operation along the corners Suraik Macmud street and Almonte Extension in Poblacion 2 village, Cotabato City on Thursday, April 18.

Castro said seized from the suspects were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P3.4 million, four cellular phones, various drug paraphernalia, assorted voter certificates, and buy-bust money.

He said that Sampulna was a notorious drug peddler who operated his illegal drug business in the provinces in the Barmm area, Cotabato City, and as far as Davao City.

Sampulna was previously arrested for a violation involving illegal drugs in 2013 in Makilala, North Cotabato.

“This operation serves as a clear warning to those who engage in illegal drug activities that law enforcement agencies will not rest until drug violators are brought to jail,” Castro said.

He said the four arrested HVTs were placed under the custody of PDEA-Barmm in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the PDEA-Barmm and police forces based in Cotabato City. (SunStar Zamboanga)