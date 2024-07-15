4 killed in twin landslides

FOUR people, including two children, were killed in twin landslide incidents on Friday, July 12, 2024, due to incessant rains caused by southwest monsoon or habagat in Zamboanga City, an official said Monday, July 15.

Dr. Elmeir Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, identified the fatalities as Leonilo Moret, 47, and his 10-year-old son, Justine, of Sitio Papaya in Pumucutan village, Zamboanga City; and Myca Ortega, 26, and her six-year-old son, JM, of Sitio Anuling also in Pamucutan village.

Apoliario said the house of the father and son Moret was swept away by mudslide into the river in the evening of Friday, July 12, at the height of the heavy downpour spawned by southwest monsoon.

The remains of Leonilo were found near the Philippine Coconut Authority-Zamboanga Research Center at San Ramon in Talisayan village, while that of his son was found in Anuling River near the Prime Water dam in Pamucutan village on Sunday, July 14.

Apolinario said the remains of Ortega and her son were recovered by the members of the retrieval team on Monday, July 15.

The house of the Ortegas was covered with mud and huge stones, prompting the retrieval team to use an excavator, while the CDRRMO water tanker was used to flush the mud-covered road.

The heavy rains also caused widespread flooding in 30 of the 98 villages of Zamboanga City, displacing some 4,000 families with over 15,000 individuals, destroyed houses, toppled light and cable posts, including two heritage trees. (SunStar Zamboanga)