4 Malaysian fugitives arrested in Tawi-Tawi

PHILIPPINE authorities have arrested four Malaysian fugitives who fled into the country through the southern border, the police said Monday, January 1, 2023.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the four Malaysian fugitives were arrested by joint policemen and marine troopers in Langaan Island in the municipality of Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The PRO-BAR said the police and marine forces launched seaborne patrol after the mayor of the Turtle Islands town notified them that four fugitives from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, fled to the island town located at the south-western tip of the country.

Based on the information the mayor of the Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi obtained from Malaysian police, the four fugitives traveled aboard a rented speedboat from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to the Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi via Sandakan City, Sabah.

The PRO-BAR did not release the identities of the arrested four Malaysian fugitives who were placed under the custody of the Turtle Islands Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, commended the police and Marine forces for their prompt action in validating the information that resulted in the arrest of the fugitives.

“The successful apprehending of these fugitives was due to the quick and coordinated efforts of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and other counterparts from the Law Enforcement Units as well as collaboration with the Local Government Unit,” Nobleza said.

“The successful operation sends a strong message to criminals that law enforcement agencies are working together to protect the Filipino people's safety and security,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)