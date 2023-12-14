4 nabbed for illegal fishing

FOUR crewmen were arrested while their fishing boat confiscated after they were caught fishing illegally off Zamboanga City, the local police said Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The police identified the arrested crewmen as Noriel Reyes, 40; Roel Dela Cruz, 33; Jeffrey Balasabas, 23; and, Berto Bautista, 30, all residents of Bolong village, this city.

The police said they were arrested for illegal fishing around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, near Pitas Island in Bolong village, this city.

The police said the four crewmen failed to present permit to operate or pertinent documents of their fishing boat known as “Hulbot-Hulbot”, and all their fishing gears were unlicensed.

The four crewmen and fishing gears were taken to the Zamboanga City Police Station 3 and will be turned over later to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)