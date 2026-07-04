4 nabbed, P21.4M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

FOUR individuals were arrested while some P21.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Maritime Police Station (ZS MARPSTA) did not release the identities of the four arrested individuals except to say they are all adult Filipino males.

The ZS MARPSTA said they were arrested Friday, July 3, in the municipal waters of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The ZS MARPSTA said they conducted seaborne law enforcement operation in coordination with the local police and partner law enforcement agencies after they received information regarding the alleged transport of contraband by sea.

During the operation, the ZS MARPSTA said they intercepted a motorboat with four people aboard carrying significant volume of cigarettes.

The four individuals were arrested after they failed to present documents showing the lawful transport and possession of the cargo.

The ZS MARPSTA said seized during the operation were 375 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P21.49 million.

The four arrested individuals and the confiscated contraband are in the custody of ZS MARPSTA in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)