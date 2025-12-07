4 nabbed, P4.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized some P4.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur, a top police official said Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, did not release the identities of the arrested individuals pending further investigation.

De Guzman said the four suspects were arrested on Friday, December 5, in Labu-Labu 1 village, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

He said the operatives were conducting an anti-criminality mobile patrol operation when they arrested the four suspects and confiscated 5,250 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P4,121,250.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes are now in the custody of the Datu Hoffer Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

The suspects were arrested, and the smuggled cigarettes confiscated, by a joint team of policemen from the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office and the Provincial Mobile Force Company.

De Guzman said they will continue to strengthen the campaign against criminality and smuggling activities in Maguindanao del Sur, in particular, and in the Bangsamoro region, in general. (SunStar Zamboanga)