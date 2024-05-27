4 nabbed, P680,000 'shabu' seized in 2 anti-drug stings

AUTHORITIES have arrested four individuals in two separate anti-drug operations and seized some P680,000 in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, May 27, 2024.

The arrested suspects were not identified except that they were all males aged 26, and 18, and the other two were in their 30s.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said two 26 and 18-year-old suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Purok Reservoir in Don Andres village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said seized from them were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a cellular phone, an empty pack of cigarettes, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P500 bill, and a Sports Utility Vehicle.

Masauding said the two 30-year-old suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 25, at Purok African Daisy in Suclema village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said recovered from them were 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P340,000, a cellular phone, a bundle of P2,400 boodle money topped with one genuine P100 marked money, a pack of cigarettes, and a motorcycle.

The four arrested suspects were detained and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)