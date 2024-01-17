4 PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula cops dismissed from service

FOUR policemen, including an official, were dismissed from service for their involvement in the November 14, 2023 robbery in Zamboanga City.

Dismissed from service for grave misconduct were Police Lieutenant Ariel Jolatoria, Police Senior Master Sergeant Al-Najir Ynawat, Police Staff Sergeant Edcel Nicolas, and Patrolman Rayan Apostol.

The dismissal order penned by Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula was effective January 12, 2024.

The case against the four dismissed policemen stemmed from their alleged involvement in the P2.1 million heist in Tetuan village.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, earlier said that the involvement of the policemen in the P2.1 million heist was established through the suspects' rented getaway car based on the video captured on security camera.

The four policemen were arrested in separate follow-up operations in Zamboanga City on November 18, 2023.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said it treats allegations of misconduct with the utmost seriousness and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within its ranks.

It is important to underscore that this incident does not reflect the vast majority of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula police personnel, who tirelessly serve and protect the community.

"PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula upholds its commitment to the highest standards of integrity, morality, and uprightness," Masauding said in a statement.

"Any misconduct or criminal behavior by police officers will not be tolerated, and appropriate disciplinary actions, such as dismissal, will be taken to maintain public trust and ensure accountability," Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)