4 reptiles released in Zamboanga del Norte

OFFICIALS of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have released four rehabilitated reptiles back into the wild in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, August 25, 2025.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the rehabilitated reptiles were freed last week at the Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape (JRMPL) in Talisay village, Dapitan City, the Shrine City of the Philippines.

The freed reptiles include a Yellow-Headed Water Monitor, a Philippine Sailfin Lizard, and two Philippine Box Turtles.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the reptiles were originally rescued by concerned citizens and entrusted to the 5th Special Operations Unit of the Philippine National Police Maritime Group stationed in Dapitan City.

The reptiles were subsequently turned over to the DENR in Poblacion South, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte.

"After undergoing thorough health assessments and rehabilitation under the care of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office

(Cenro)-Pi an, the monitor and sailfin lizard were released into the JRMPL in Barangay Talisay, while the box turtles were released along the riverside of Barangay Burgos," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

"Though not critically endangered fauna, these reptiles hold significant ecological value," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The Yellow-Headed Water Monitor is classified as an "Other Threatened Species," while both the Sailfin Lizard and Philippine Box Turtle fall under "Other Wildlife Species" based on DENR Administrative Order 2019-09

The DENR urged the public to help safeguard these species and support conservation efforts in their own way. (SunStar Zamboanga)