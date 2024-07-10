4 Russians rescued off Tawi-Tawi

PHILIPPINE Authorities have rescued four Russians aboard a yacht in distress at sea in the southern Philippines, the police said Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the four Russians were rescued on Tuesday, July 9, near San Miguel Island, locally Bangkawan, in Umus Mataha village, Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

The PRO-BAR did not released the identities of the four Russians, who were rescued by Philippine authorities after receiving information from a radio unit base in Bangkawan Island that a yacht with our people is in distress at sea.

Initial investigation disclosed the four Russian were travelling from Bali, Indonesia, to Subic, Zambales when their yacht malfunctioned.

“After the successful rescue, the Russian nationals were given immediate assistance and referred to the Local Government Unit of Mapun for further support and coordination,” the PRO-BAR said in a statement Wednesday, July 10.

The four Russians were rescued by personnel from the Coast Guard Station Northern Tawi-Tawi with the support of the Mapun Maritime Special Boat Crew 1st MSOU, Mapun Municipal Police Station and 212th Marine Company of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-12.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, commended the swift response of the authorities in aiding the distressed foreign nationals at sea.

Tanggawohn emphasized that this incident underscores the exemplary coordination and efficiency among the various rescue units, which played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of those in peril.

“This successful operation not only highlights the preparedness and dedication of the rescue teams but also strengthens the trust and confidence in their ability to handle maritime emergencies effectively,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)