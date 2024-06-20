4 soldiers rescued drifting in Basilan strait

CREWMEN of a commercial shipping firm have rescued four soldiers drifting in Basilan strait amidst the inclement weather condition.

Military report said the soldiers were rescued at sea off Santa Cruz Island, Zamboanga City, on Wednesday, June 19.

The identities of the four rescued soldiers were not announced except that they are personnel of the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion based in Basilan province.

Investigation showed the four soldiers were travelling aboard a motorboat locally known as jungkung to the town of Al-Barka, Basilan when they were battered by big waves and strong winds.

A vessel of the Montenegro Shipping Lines immediately responded when they intercepted a distress signal the soldiers promptly sent as their motorboat capsized.

The commercial vessel was travelling from Zamboanga City to Isabela City, Basilan, when its crews have rescued the four soldiers drifting at sea.

Zamboanga Peninsula and parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao experienced inclement weather condition on Wednesday, June 19, due to southwest monsoon based on the report of the state weather bureau, Pagasa.

Several areas in Zamboanga City and Basilan province have experienced flash flood due to heavy downpour. (SunStar Zamboanga)