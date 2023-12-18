4 warring Basilan clans end long standing disputes

FOUR feuding families have signed peace pacts ending their long standing disputes in Basilan province, the military said Monday, December 18, 2023.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the feuding families signed peace agreements in separate venues in Saturday, December 16.

Luzon said that warring families of Amil Palluh and Jhomie Majaran, both from Bohe Suyak village in Ungkaya Pukan town inked a peace pact at headquarters 64th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan.

Luzon said the feuding clans of Sattar Sappaludin from the villages of Kuhon Lennuh, Kuhon, and Magkawa, in Al-Barka town and Cabangalan village in Ungkaya Pukan, and Adzhar Usman from Barangay Sangkahan, Al-Barka, also reconciled through the signing of an amicable settlement strengthened with a solemn oath on the Holy Qur'an at the headquarters 101st Infantry Brigade in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Luzon said the signing of the peace pact and amicable settlement with a pledge of sincerity and commitment on the Holy Qur'an signifies healing and forgiveness to eventually resolve the differences and pave the way for a harmonious and prosperous living in the community.

He noted that the conflicts have already cost numerous innocent lives, including women and children, and have affected the local economy, education, and delivery of basic government services.

He lauded all concerned parties for finally embracing peace and reconciliation.

Luzon extended his heartfelt gratitude to the collaborative efforts of 18IB, 64IB, municipal governments of Ungkaya Pukan, Al-Barka, and Akbar, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), police, the religious sector, Joint Peace Security Team (JPST), and other stakeholders who supported to mediate and reconcile the concerned parties and settle the disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.