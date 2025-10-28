4 wounded as fighting erupts in Basilan town

FOUR people were wounded as fighting broke out Tuesday, October 28, 2025, in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province.

The 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) clarified the incident is a rido-related violence between "local parties."

No identities of the four wounded individuals were available and it was not also clear whether they are among the protagonists. They were rushed to the hospitals.

Brigadier General Fredrick Sales, commander of the 101Bde, did not specifically identify the protagonists, but said they are members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The fighting broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Poblacion (Tipo-Tipo proper), Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, a day after tensions gripped the municipality.

However, in a joint statement released earlier Tuesday by the Basilan Provincial Government, it was revealed that the incident was directly linked to the killing of Nadzri Tarahin, an Islamic teacher and a councilor in Barangay Baguindan, Tipo-Tipo, on October 21.

The joint statement was signed by officials of the military, police and local leaders, including representatives from the MILF.

The signatories, together with the Provincial Government of Basilan, reaffirmed their collective resolve to de-escalate the situation, promote dialogue, and ensure the safety and security of all residents.

Reports indicate that the followers of Tarahin are seeking revenge and have allegedly identified those responsible for the killing of the village official.

Tarahin was shot and killed at a bus terminal in Barangay Malinis, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Sales said the Provincial Government of Basilan, together with the Basilan Council of Elders, the MILF, and law enforcement agencies, is actively managing the situation to de-escalate tensions and restore order.

"The presence of military personnel in the area is part of our mandate to preserve peace, maintain order, and uphold the rule of law," Sales said in a statement.

"Our forces are closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police, local government units, and community leaders to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of civilians," he added.

He urged everyone to remain calm and continue supporting the peace process, emphasizing that the gains achieved through years of cooperation and dialogue must not be undermined by isolated incidents of violence. (SunStar Zamboanga)