40 houses razed in Zamboanga City fire incident

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is expediting the conduct of assessment and profiling to provide the necessary assistance to the families affected in the more than four hours fire in Zamboanga City.

More or less 40 houses were razed to the ground after a fire hit the residential area at Unity Drive in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, September 19, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire, which reached second alarm, was placed under control around 4:20 p.m. Fire out was declared around 7:25 p.m.

CSWDO Chief Socorro Rojas said the affected families are temporarily housed at the gymnasium of Tetuan Central School.

Rojas said no one was reported hurt in the fire incident.

Resources from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were dispatched to augment and support fire fighters from ZCFD during the incident.

The ZCFD placed the damaged to properties at more or less P4.5 million.

However, fire probers are still investigating on the cause of the fire incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)