40 PWDs complete cash-for-work program on Labor Day

THE completion of the 10-day cash-for-work program by 40 persons with disabilities (PWDs) highlighted the Labor Day celebration on Saturday, May 1, 2026, in the municipality of Godod, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula said on Monday, May 4, the completion of the program by the PWDS proved that determination and ability transcend physical limitations.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the program, which focused on doormat and pot holder making, was specifically designed to provide livelihood opportunities and empower PWDs through skills development and productive community engagement.

“The activity underscores that physical limitations are not barriers to meaningful participation in community-building, as beneficiaries demonstrated determination, capability, and resilience throughout the 10-day undertaking,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Godod Municipal Mayor Richie Uy joined the culmination activity and expressed his strong support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in helping the association gradually achieve success.

The cash-for-work program is implemented through DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss).

The DSWD Kalahi-Cidss cash-for-work program serves as a testament to the shared commitment of the local government and partner agencies in promoting inclusivity and ensuring that no sector is left behind in the pursuit of development. (SunStar Zamboanga)