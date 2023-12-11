41IB celebrates 48th founding anniversary

MAJOR General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry Division (ID) commander, has commended the 41st Infantry Battalion (IB) for their significant contributions to the campaign to end terrorism in Sulu.

Patrimonio made commendation in his message during the 48th anniversary celebration of the 41IB on Friday, December 8.

Patrimonio said the 41IB has earned the respect and admiration of the people and also became instrumental in promoting development with great emphasis on humanitarian assistance and community engagement.

“As it marks another year, let us continue to support Sulu’s development. I also encourage you to remain vigilant, resilient and adaptable in the face of the evolving challenges and threats in your area of responsibility,” Patrimonio said.

Lieutenant Colonel Ray De Lima, 41IB commander, expressed his gratitude to the men and women of the battalion and their partner stakeholders for their support to the unit.

De Lima commended all troops of 41IB for their unwavering efforts and to battalion’s partner stakeholders for their support.

“Let us continue and strengthen our partnership as we move forward,” De Lima said.

Meanwhile, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan extended sincere gratitude for the untiring support of 41IB and recognized the 11ID’s efforts saying, “Napaka laki ng tulong ng 41IB sa aking bayan lalo na ang 11ID for transforming Sulu for making it peaceful place.

“We cannot do it alone without the help of our security sectors and other local government units,” he added.

Among the highlights of the anniversary celebration were the awarding of officer and enlisted personnel and the recognition of six partner stakeholders including Talipa Mayor Nivocadnezar Tulawie; Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Ajan Ajijul, of the Sulu 1st District Engineer Office; and, Mariam Indal, chairperson of Lunggang village, Maimbung for their contributions to the peace and security campaign of the 41IB. (SunStar Zamboanga)