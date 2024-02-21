43 loose firearms seized in 1-day police operation

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has confiscated 43 loose firearms in one-day law enforcement operations in the region, the police said Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the 43 loose firearms were seized from midnight on Tuesday, February 20, to 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, in the different parts of Zamboanga Peninsula.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has jurisdiction over the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur and the cities of Dapitan, Dipolog, Isabela in Basilan, Pagadian and Zamboanga.

“This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and security in the region,” Masauding said.

Moreover, Masauding said from January 1 to January 31, 2024, a total of 124 loose firearms wherein 122 small firearms and two rifles were confiscated, surrendered and recovered as part of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula's continuous efforts to combat illegal firearms possession and trafficking.

He said PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is committed to implementing aggressive and honest law enforcement operations aimed at reducing the proliferation of loose firearms in the region.

He said these actions exemplify PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula's dedication to the Philippine National Police's Five-Focused Agenda, showcasing their steadfast commitment to enforcing the rule of law and safeguarding the community's safety.

“The menace of loose firearms poses a grave threat to the peace and stability of Zamboanga Peninsula. It is imperative that we stand united in our resolve to combat this scourge and rid our streets of these weapons,” Masauding said.

“Through our collective efforts and steadfast determination, we will not stop until every loose firearm is seized and every perpetrator brought to justice,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)