43rd Lami-Lamihan Festival reels off

A TOP military official emphasized that peace and security can only be sustained through the collective efforts of every citizens.

This was the message of Brigadier General Frederick Sales, 1101st Infantry Brigade commander, as he addressed the participants and visitors during the opening Thursday, June 25, 2026, of the 43rd Lami-Lamihan Festival 2026.

Sales said maintaining a peaceful and progressive Lamitan City is not solely the responsibility of the military or the local government but a shared duty of every Lamite os.

"Security is a whole-of-nation effort. It is not only the responsibility of the military or the local government-it is the duty of every Lamite os," Sales said.

"Every act of discipline brings us closer to a safer and more progressive Lamitan," he added.

He lauded the strong partnership between the military, the City Government of Lamitan, and the people, saying unity and cooperation remain the foundation of the city's continuing peace, stability, and development.

He encouraged the Lamite os to uphold discipline, protect their communities, and work together in preserving the legacy of unity established by Datu Kalun, the founder of Lamitan.

"Every citizen plays a vital role in building a safer and brighter future for the city," he added.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said the Lami-Lamihan festival belongs to every residents of the city.

Furigay said the festival stands as a clear reminder that together they can overcome any obstacle and celebrate victories.

The 43rd Lami-Lamihan Festival is anchored on the theme "Future Woven."

"Just like our famous traditional fabrics (tennun) where different threads are woven together to create a beautiful masterpiece, our city's strength comes from our diversity," Furigay said during the opening program.

"We are a community of different cultures, faiths, and backgrounds, but we are all tightly woven together by our shared dreams and our love for Lamitan," Furigay added.

He said the festival provides them the opportunity to show the world that Lamite os value and protect their rich history and traditions.

The Lami-Lamihan festival serves as a vibrant showcase of the Yakan Indigenous Peoples' heritage, featuring colorful costumes, traditional dances, and ethnic music to promote unity among the local Muslim and Christian communities.

The word Lami-Lamihan comes from the Yakan term for "merry-making". It traces its roots back to the 1880s during the reign of Datu Kalun (Pedro Javier Cuevas), who founded Lamitan.

Kalun united Yakan chieftains, and their assemblies following abundant harvests were celebrated with gatherings, dancing, and music. (SunStar Zamboanga)