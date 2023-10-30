449 PDLs cast votes in Zamboanga City

A TOTAL of 449 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) have cast their votes during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Superintendent Xavier Solda, Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) warden, said the voting started at 7:27 a.m. and ended around 10:10 a.m. Monday, October 30.

Of the total 449 PDL voters, 428 were males and the remaining 21 were females.

The voting was held at the covered court of ZCJ with six polling precincts.

The voting of the PDLs was supervised by three members of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, three staff from the Commission on Human Rights, and the Provincial Jail Administrators Office.

"We are happy to announce the peaceful and orderly conduct of BSKE election in our unit," Solda said.

"This is one important event for our PDL to be heard and be recognized," Solda added.

One hundred and thirty-four Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel assured the peaceful and orderly conduct of voting process. (SunStar Zamboanga)