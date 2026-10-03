45 Sindangan beneficiaries get land patents

FORTY-five land patents were distributed to qualified beneficiaries in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte during the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Handog Titulo Program held at the Municipal Hall on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The DENR-Zambanga Peninsula said Saturday, October 3, the distribution, conducted by the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Manukan, formed part of the celebration of Handog Titulo Month 2026 and the 125th anniversary of the Land Management Bureau (LMB).

Of the 45 patents, 31 were Residential Free Patents, eight Agricultural Free Patents, and six Special Patents covering beneficiaries under the jurisdiction of CENROs Piñan, Manukan and Liloy.

“The program aims to provide qualified beneficiaries with legal recognition and security of tenure while advancing the government’s land disposition, titling and registration efforts,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The municipal government of Sindangan also sponsored the full payment of registration and administrative fees for 27 land titles directly to the Registry of Deeds, allowing the beneficiaries to formally register their ownership without having to pay the required fees themselves.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said its partnership with the municipal government of Sindangan reflects the government’s continuing efforts to strengthen land administration, secure land tenure and support socioeconomic development at the grassroots level.

Sindangan Mayor Glona Labadlabad and Vice Mayor Nilo Florentino Sy expressed the municipal government’s support for the Handog Titulo Program.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Rez Rein Janolino, Register of Deeds of Dapitan City, and Lawyer Alvin Bontuyan, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Register of Deeds, provided guidance to beneficiaries on the registration of their newly issued land titles.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula officials led by Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Cidur Julsadjiri, who represented Regional Executive Director Marie Angelique Go, attended the activity along with other environment officials in Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)