4,500 aspiring athletes complete summer sports program

OVER 4,500 aspiring athletes have completed a month-long free training as the 29th Summer Learn to Play a Sports Program officially concluded Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Zamboanga City.

The Summer Learn to Play a Sports Program is an annual undertaking of the city government of Zamboanga to developed athletic skills, discipline and sportsmanship among children aged seven to 15.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, Zamboanga City Sports director, said the annual program gathered the participants in 26 different sports events and provided them month-long training to hone respective sports discipline.

The trainees have received certificates of participation, while trainers were given certificates of appreciation in recognition of their dedication and contribution to the program during the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony highlighted with field demonstration by athletes showcasing skills learned from their respective sports disciplines, as parents and guardians along with their children filled the grandstand bleachers to witness the presentations and celebrate the participants’ achievements.

Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco and Executive Assistant Marlon Simbajon and Atilano graced the culminating rites representing Mayor Khymer Olaso.

The Summer Learn to Play a Sports Program is organized by the City Sports Division under the Office of the City Mayor.

The program is one of the city government’s youth development initiatives aimed at encouraging sports participation and promoting active and healthy lifestyles among young Zamboangueños. (SunStar Zamboanga)