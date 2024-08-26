45IB conducts PCVE info drive in Basilan school

THE Army's 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB), in an effort to enhance community awareness and engagement, conducted information drive focusing on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in one of the schools in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, the military said Monday, August 26, 2024.

The 45IB said the information campaign, which was conducted last week at the Jacinto Cuevas National High School in Bohe Lebbong village, Tipo-Tipo, was in collaboration with the police.

"Educating the youth about radicalization and recruitment is paramount in building a resilient and informed community," the 45IB said in a statement.

"By addressing these issues proactively, the program seeks to prevent the allure of extremist ideologies and ensure that young people are aware of the signs of radicalization and the resources available to help them stay on a positive path," the 45IB added.

The 45IB said the information campaign did not only provided valuable information but also encouraged students to actively participate in safeguarding their communities from radicalization and other threats.

The 45IB said the partnership reflects a broader commitment to empowering the next generation to contribute positively to society and resist the influences of extremist activities.

Included in the information drive is the recruitment process in the Philippine Army, providing students with valuable insights and fostering a proactive approach to the important issues.

The Tipo-Tipo police featured an in-depth discussion on the anti-illegal drug campaign and emphasized the critical role of community involvement and awareness, according to the 45IB.

"The session aimed to equip students with the knowledge and tools to recognize and resist drug's influence," the 45IB said. (SunStar Zamboanga)