45IB installs new Bravo Company commander

THE Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB) has initiated changes in the leadership of its Bravo Company based in the town of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province, the military said Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said installed as the new commander of the Bravo Company is First Lieutenant Romel Aglibot, who replaced Captain Vinjoe Coña.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45IB commander, administered the change of command ceremony on Wednesday, October 23, at the headquarters of the Bravo Company in Tipo-Tipo proper village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The 4CRG said Colanta commended Coña for his dedication and hard work throughout his tenure as company commander, while also encouraging Aglbot to embrace the same spirit of excellence as he steps into his new role.

Coña has served with distinction, showcasing exceptional leadership and dedication as company commander, the 4CRG said.

Under the command of Coña, the Bravo Company successfully executed various operations aimed at fostering and bolstering peace and security in its area of responsibility.

Coña emphasized the significance of unity and collaboration as essential elements for achieving their collective goals.

Aglibot expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Bravo Company and pledged to uphold the high standards set by his predecessor while continuing to support both the community and his comrades in arms.

The 4CRG said the change of command ceremony concluded with the traditional passing of the company colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)