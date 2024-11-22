45IB, RAM Philippines hold Medcap in Basilan town

A TOTAL of 359 individuals have benefitted from the Medical and Dental Civic Action Program (Medcap) conducted by the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB) and Remote Area Medical (RAM) Philippines in Basilan, the military said Friday, November 22, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon, 45IB commander, said the Medcap was held on Monday, November 18, in Bato-Bato village, Al-Barka, Basilan province.

Baylon said the Medcap provided a wide range of free medical services, including but not limited to child and adult consultations, diagnostic procedures, medications, dental care, ophthalmology consultations, circumcision, physical therapy, and other relevant medical services.

The services also included free haircut services, fun game activities and distribution of sippers, which brought joy and fostered community spirit among the children.

He expressed his gratitude to the partners involved in the event.

He said such activity is important in fostering strong community relations and ensuring that remote areas like Al-Barka are not left behind in terms of basic healthcare services. (SunStar Zamboanga)