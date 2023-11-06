45th Rebap national convention set in Zamboanga City

OVER 300 delegates, sponsors, and guests are expected to attend the three-day 45th Real Estate Brokers Association of the Philippines (REBAP) national convention in Zamboanga City.

The participants of the convention that will kick off on Friday, November 10, 2023, are from the 48 chapters of REBAP nationwide. The conventions ends on Sunday, November 12.

Carla Calleja, REBAP national information officer, said in a press conference Monday, November 6, that the convention will serve as a platform to place Zamboanga City in the spotlight of the rapidly growing real estate development scene.

The convention is to encourage other developers and investors to explore the untapped potential of Zamboanga City.

“By showcasing the city's real estate opportunities, it is hoped that more individuals and organizations will consider Zamboanga for their future developments,” REBAP said in a statement posted on its social media page.

It said the event will not only focus on real estate but also highlight the rich cultural heritage of Zamboanga City as the attendees will have the chance to experience the vibrant traditions and customs of the city, further promoting its cultural significance across the nation.

The REBAP National Board is determined to help change the negative perceptions of Filipinos and their clients in Zamboanga City.

“By promoting the potential and growth in the real estate sector, they seek to establish a more favorable image of the city's real estate market,” the REBAP said.

During the fellowship night, they will be dance competition that will be participated by 10 REBAP chapters.

Sheila Padua, REBAP Zamboanga Chapter vice president (internal), said the convention will end with a mini-regatta involving the participation of vinta with colorful sail.

Padua said that each of the chapter will adopt a vinta with sail during the mini-regatta as part of their corporate social responsibility.