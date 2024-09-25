46 elderly receive cash incentives

THE Zamboanga City government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), continued the distribution of cash incentives to octogenarians and nonagenarians in Zamboanga City pursuant to Ordinance 539, an official said Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

CSWDO Chief Socorro Rojas said that 46 octogenarians and nonagenarians under the CSWDO-Field Office 5 received their cash assistance amounting to a total of P460,000 on Tuesday, September 24, at the Elderly Center in Culianan village.

The octogenarians are senior citizens aged 80 to 89 and the nonagenarians are those aged 90 to 99.

Rojas said that 41 of the 46 beneficiaries were octogenarians who received P10,000 each while five were nonagenarians who also received P10,000 each, as they already availed of the initial P10,000 when they were in their 80’s.

Rojas said the recipients were from the villages of Bolong, Bunguiao, Cabaluay, Cacao, Culianan, Guisao, Landang Gua, Landangn Laum, Lapakan, Manicahan, Mercedes, Pasobolong, Sangali, Tolosa, Victoria, Zambowood and Salaan.

Ordinance 539 grants financial incentives to senior citizens in Zamboanga City without having to wait until they turn 100 to avail of such benefit.

Under Ordinance 539, octogenarians are entitled to P10,000 each while nonagenarians are granted P20,000 each, as a gesture of appreciation and support for their contributions to the community.

Meanwhile, Rojas said they have arranged a house-to-house distribution for senior citizens with mobility issues, to make sure that all beneficiaries receive their incentives. (SunStar Zamboanga)