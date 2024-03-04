47 complete Executive Motorcycle Riding Course

FORTY-SEVEN policemen and civilians have completed a 16-day Executive Motorcycle Riding Course (EMRC) in Zamboanga City, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, March 4, 2024.

The EMRC was conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Unit-9 in coordination with the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the EMRC is designed to enhance motorcycle riding skills, focusing on safety, maneuvering techniques, and defensive driving.

The course aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to ride motorcycles effectively and safely in various situations and terrains.

“The motorcycle riding course of the Highway Patrol Group does not only aim to teach skills, it also aspire participants to be humble and not rely on their expertise but rather listen attentively to the training staff and instructors on the ground,” said Police Brigadier General Alan Nazarro, PNP Highway Patrol Group director.

“The openness to learning will unlock new doors of opportunity. Hence, it will be an enjoyable journey to pursue not only because it is new but because it was earned earnestly through blood, sweat and tears,” Nazarro added.

On Saturday, March 2, Nazarro administered the Oath-Taking and Hand-Over of Senior Master Rider and Master Rider Badges to the completers of EMRC at Camp Colonel Abendan in this city.

The participants, who completed the training under batch name “Caracals” received their Rider’s Badge, signifying the culmination of their training on the EMRC. (SunStar Zamboanga)