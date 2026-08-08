48 Pata BPAT members complete self-defense, disaster response training

FORTY-eight Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members have successfully graduated on Friday, August 7, 2026, from intensive two-week course on self-defense and disaster response in Pata, Sulu, the military said.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said Saturday, August 8, that the Responders Training cross-trained with Arnis and Aikido was conducted by the 104th Infantry Battalion, marking a significant milestones in the continuous pursuit of community security and resilience.

“The program is uniquely designed to equip our BPATs with critical strategies covering law enforcement, disaster preparedness, and community emergency response,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The classroom instructions and drills were collaboratively handled by the Charlie Company troopers of the 104IB alongside Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs) from Pata Municipal police Station, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and other key lecturers to ensure top-tier instruction.

“BPAT are vital because they are often the first responders to any incident in the barangay before the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and MDRRMO, or other agencies arrive,” Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said in a statement.

“Training them provides additional knowledge, skills, and discipline so they can deliver a fast and safe response to various situations,” Dalumpines added.

The 1102Bde said that Pata Municipal Mayor Abdurauf Burahan has advised the graduates to properly use the knowledge and skills they have learned during the training for the betterment of their village.

Burahan further advised the graduates to help the 104IB and the police in promoting peace in the town of Pata.

Burahan was the guest of honor and speaker during the Closing Ceremony of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) Responders Training cross-trained with Arnis and Aikido Class 12, 2026 was held Friday, August 7, in Saimbangon village, Pata, Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)