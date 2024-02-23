49 hired in the spot in Dia de Zamboanga job fair

A TOTAL of 49 jobseekers were hired on the spot (Hots) while 131 were close to being hired during the three-day Dia de Zamboanga job fair at the KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

The Public Employment Service Office (Peso) said Friday, February 23, that the near-hires are considered hired but still need to submit additional or lacking requirements, or may need to undergo further interviews or exams to fully qualify for the job.

In its initial report, Peso said a total of 718 applicants, 283 of which were males and 435 females, flocked to the job fair venue and registered for the purpose.

The job fair was held from February 19 until February 21.

The Peso also recorded 1,906 jobseekers to have been interviewed by the different companies that participated in the job fair.

Of the total number of jobseekers interviewed, 1,616 were for local hiring and 290 for overseas employment.

A total of 5,701 job vacancies, 3,977 overseas employment and 1,724 local jobs, were made available during the three-day job fair.

The job fair was participated by 39 local companies and six international employers. (SunStar Zamboanga)