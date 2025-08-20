5 arrested, P21.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested five individuals and seized around P21.4 million worth of contraband off Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the five arrested individuals through their aliases as Taib, 44; Denmar, 21; Kimar, 32, Al-Naizar, 25; and Almojer, 32. They are all residents Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said they were arrested on Tuesday, August 19, near Santa Cruz Island, Santa Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said the personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company were conducting seaborne patrol in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) when they saw two motorboats sailing to mainland Zamboanga City.

He said that upon inspection, the two motorboats were found to be loaded with 367 master cases and 35 reams of undocumented assorted brand of cigarettes worth P21.4 million.

The cigarettes came from Basilan province and we supposed to be delivered in Zamboanga City.

The contraband, along with the two motorboats, was turned over to the BOC for proper disposition, while the five arrested individuals were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 11. (SunStar Zamboanga)