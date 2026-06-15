5 arrested, P6.8-M shabu in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested five suspects, including a woman, and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, an official said Monday, June 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, did not identify all of the arrested suspects except to say they are led by alias Paks Mawi.

Cabuhat said Paks Mawi and his cohorts were arrested in a buy-bust on Sunday, June 14, in Basak Malutlut, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Cabuhat said seized during the buy-bust were one kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, marked money and boodle money used in the operation, a subcompact multi-purpose vehicle, mobile phone, identification cards, and other items.

He said the arrested individuals and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Marawi City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

He commended the operating units for the successful operation, emphasizing that this accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of the police force in eradicating illegal drugs and safeguarding the people from its harmful effects.

The anti-drug operation was led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit with the support of different police units, including the Special Action Force. (SunStar Zamboanga)